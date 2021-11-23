Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.88, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $106.88, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.01 and a 34.51% increase over the 52 week low of $79.46.

FBHS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Sunrun Inc. (RUN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.23%, compared to an industry average of 37.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbhs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.