Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $104.28, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $104.28, representing a -8.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.01 and a 86.11% increase over the 52 week low of $56.03.

FBHS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Sunrun Inc. (RUN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.31%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBHS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 26.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBHS at 4.01%.

