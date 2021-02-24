Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $87.54, representing a -6.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.40 and a 158.23% increase over the 52 week low of $33.90.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.93%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBHS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBHS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NAIL with an increase of 21.75% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.