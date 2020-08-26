Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBHS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBHS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.52, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBHS was $85.52, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.19 and a 152.27% increase over the 52 week low of $33.90.

FBHS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). FBHS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.09. Zacks Investment Research reports FBHS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.56%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBHS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBHS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 121.93% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of FBHS at 4.17%.

