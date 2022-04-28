Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $180.9 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $177.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $176.9 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $180.9 Mln. vs. $177.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.60

