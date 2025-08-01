Fortune Brands (FBIN) Q2 EPS Falls 14%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beat analyst estimates by $0.04 in Q2 FY2025, but fell 14% year over year (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) was $1.20 billion, exceeding forecasts by $9.93 million, yet declined 3% (GAAP) compared to the prior year period.

Margins compressed further, with restructuring costs climbing and all major business segments reported lower GAAP sales.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN), a leading provider of branded home and security products, released its earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 31, 2025. The quarter’s most notable news: while both earnings (non-GAAP) and revenue (GAAP) exceeded analyst forecasts, results fell from the prior year on key measures. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.00, beating the $0.96 analyst consensus (Non-GAAP) EPS, while revenue (GAAP) reached $1.20 billion, besting the $1.19 billion GAAP estimate. Still, compared to the prior year, the company saw a 14% decline in non-GAAP EPS and a 3% drop in GAAP revenue. Operating margins narrowed Restructuring charges (GAAP) increased, particularly as the company worked to offset tariff costs and manage persistent demand weakness. Overall, the period showed Fortune Brands Innovations delivering above a cautious bar, but highlighted meaningful year-to-year contraction and ongoing business challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.00 $0.96 $1.16 (14%) Revenue (GAAP) $1.20 billion $1.19 billion $1.24 billion (3%) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 16.5% 17.4% (0.9) pp EPS (GAAP) $0.83 $1.06 (22%) Free Cash Flow (GAAP) $119 million N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Fortune Brands Innovations is a prominent supplier of branded products focused on water solutions, outdoor living, and security for residential and commercial applications. Its core portfolio includes well-known names such as Moen (kitchen and bathroom fixtures), Larson (doors), Thermatru (entry and patio doors), Master Lock (safety locks), SentrySafe (home and commercial safes), and Yale (smart home security solutions). The company has grown through both innovation and strategic acquisitions and maintains an extensive footprint in North America and China.

Recently, Fortune Brands Innovations has stressed four business priorities. These include advancing digital transformation—by integrating connected products like Moen’s smart faucets and Yale’s biometric entry systems—controlling its global supply chain amid shifting tariffs, maintaining strong partnerships with major retailers, and sustaining its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. The company’s competitiveness relies on its ability to introduce innovative products, optimize operations for cost and speed, and manage risk in dynamic market conditions.

Quarterly Highlights and Segment Performance

The company posted results above consensus, despite ongoing pressures in its main business lines. Top-line revenue (GAAP) declined 3% compared to the prior year, and every operating segment reported lower year-over-year GAAP sales. Water Innovations, its segment focused on kitchen and bath fixtures and certain digital water management products, saw net sales (GAAP) of $647 million, a 2% decrease (GAAP) for Water segment net sales. Notably, if excluding the impact of the China market, Water segment revenue climbed 4%, reflecting some share gains in North America. This segment delivered improved operating margins before charges, up 2.3 percentage points (230 basis points), helped by price increases and ongoing supply chain changes.

The Outdoors segment consists of composite decking, door systems, and related materials. Outdoors revenue (GAAP) fell 3% to $379 million, with operating margins before charges/gains slipping by 350 basis points. Lower volumes for doors and a softer retail backdrop offset growth in composite decking, which remained one of the few bright spots. The company has invested in North American manufacturing, believing this will support future demand and competitive pricing as domestic sourcing becomes more attractive due to tariffs.

Security, which covers Master Lock, SentrySafe, and the Yale smart home line, posted a 7% revenue decline to $178 million. The segment experienced a 410 basis point drop in operating margin before charges/gains versus Q2 2024. The company highlighted launches of new connected products, including Yale biometric locks (smart home entry solutions using fingerprint access), and Master Lock’s Connected Lockout Tagout system (digital platform for industrial machine safety). While margins came under pressure, these investments align with the company’s strategy to grow its digital and connected portfolio in coming years.

Across all businesses, management worked to manage the impact of newly increased tariffs, especially in Water and Security where Chinese sourcing is a factor. The company reported restructuring charges (GAAP) of $13.7 million, up 251% from the prior year, related to plant consolidations and supply chain reconfiguration. According to management, these actions are expected to take further effect later in the year and into 2026, as moves to diversify supply chains and rationalize costs progress. No material changes were announced for the company’s dividend during the quarter.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

The company updated its guidance for FY2025 to reflect persistent end-market weakness and ongoing tariff mitigation costs. Leadership now expects full-year net sales (GAAP) to be flat to down 2% in FY2025, with adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) in the range of $3.75 to $3.95. Companywide operating margin before charges / gains (non-GAAP) is projected between 16.0% and 17.0%. Segment forecasts call for Water Innovations revenue (GAAP) to decline 1% to 3%, Outdoors to be flat to up 2%, and Security to be down 1% to up 2% in FY2025. Management’s outlook assumes global home product markets will decline 2% to 4% for the year and that supply chain and pricing actions will offset roughly $200 million in annual tariff costs in FY2025.

Management highlighted ongoing risk that tariff mitigation efforts, such as price increases and supply chain moves, may not be fully realized in the near term, with some benefits expected to flow through late in the year or into FY2026. Inventory and accounts receivable levels rose over the quarter, so trends in these balance-sheet metrics should be watched if expected sales improvement does not materialize. The earnings release gave no indication of changes to the company’s capital allocation policy, and Fortune Brands Innovations does pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

