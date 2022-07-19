Fortune Brands (FBHS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s second-quarter earnings has been revised 2.5% downward in the past 90 days. However, FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.5%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for Fortune Brands this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q2

The growing popularity of brands and incremental investments in brands and customer service are expected to have benefited Fortune Brands’ Water Innovations segment in second-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment stands at $724 million, implying a 4.2% increase from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The Outdoors & Security segment is likely to have benefited from robust demand for doors and decking products coupled with strength in FBHS’s security business in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Outdoors & Security segment’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $577 million, which indicates a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Robust demand for products and a solid backlog level are likely to have been beneficial for Fortune Brands’ Cabinets segment in the second quarter. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues stands at $735 million, implying 4.1% growth from the year-earlier quarter’s actuals.



However, supply-chain constraints, inflation in raw material prices and labor challenges are expected to have hampered Fortune Brands’ second-quarter performance. Rising cost of sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses might have hurt FBHS’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Given FBHS’s international presence, a stronger U.S. dollar might have depressed its overseas business performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fortune Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Fortune Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.58.



Zacks Rank: Fortune Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings

Fortune Brands reported first-quarter 2022 earnings before charges/gains of $1.31 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 5.7%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased 3.7% due to increasing cost of sales. In the first quarter, FBHS’s net sales were $1,917.3 million, increasing 8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The improvement was driven by solid segmental performances. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $1,872 million by 2.4%.

