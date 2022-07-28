Fortune Brands (FBHS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS reported second-quarter 2022 earnings before charges/gains of $1.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 5.7%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 7.1%. Following this stellar performance, shares of FBHS gained 1.6% in after-hours trading on July 27.



In the second quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $2,111 million, increasing 9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The improvement was driven by solid performances across most of its segments. Also, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $2,035 million by 3.7%.

Segmental Details

Cabinets’ quarterly net sales grew 21% year over year to $855.6 million. Results were driven by growth in price and volume.



Water innovations net sales decreased 6% year over year to $650 million. This downside was induced by coronavirus-related shutdowns in China.



Outdoors & Security’s net sales increased 13% to $605.4 million on the back of favourable price across all product categories.



FBHS also announced that the process of its splitting into two publicly-traded companies is progressing ahead of schedule. Fortune Brands intends to file the initial form 10 during the third quarter of 2022.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Quote

Costs & Expenses

In the second quarter, Fortune Brands’ cost of sales increased 10% year over year to $1,347.9 million. The metric represented 63.9% of net sales compared with 63.5% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% to $434.6 million, accounting for 20.6% of the net sales compared with 20.4% a year ago.



Operating income before charges/gains increased 7% to $319.8 million. Operating margin before charges/gains was 15.1%, down 30 basis points year over year. Interest expenses increased 44% to $30.5 million.

Balance Sheet

While exiting the second quarter of 2022, Fortune Brands’ cash and cash equivalents were $360.6 million, down 13.6% from $471.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Its long-term debt increased 45.4% to $3,357.9 million from $2,309.8 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.



In the first six months of 2022, net cash generated from operating activities was $41.9 million compared with $262.7 million generated in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure amounted to $115.6 million, up from $65.8 million in the year-ago period. Its free cash outflow was $65.3 million against $230.7 million free cash inflow in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of 2022, Fortune Brands rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payout of $73.6 million, up 2.2% year over year. The amount spent on purchasing treasury stock totaled $505 million, up 223.7%.

Outlook

Fortune Brands anticipates benefiting from strength in its housing end market in the quarters ahead.



For 2022, FBHS expects sales to increase 6.5-7.5% from the previous year’s level on the back of its expectation of U.S. home products’ market growth of 4-6% and global home products’ market growth of 3-5%. Earnings before charges/gains are adjusted to $6.36-$6.50 per share from the earlier issued projection of $6.40-$6.60 due to incremental costs related to the separation.



For 2022, cash flow from operations is anticipated to be $881-$951 million compared with $973-$1,108 million projected earlier, while capital expenditures are likely to be $300-$330 million compared with $375-$425 million projected earlier.



Management anticipates a free cash flow generation of $590-$630 million compared with the previous projection of $615-$700 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

FBHS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the retail-wholesale sectors are discussed below.



Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. DTLR’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, DTLR’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for fiscal 2022 (ending Jan 2023). The stock has grown 22.8% in the past six months.



Dollar General Corporation DG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



Earnings estimates for DG’s fiscal 2022 (ending Jan 2023) have increased 0.2% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 17.3% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.