Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Board Approves Cabinets Unit Separation

Fortune Brands Home & Security’s FBHS board of directors has approved its previously announced separation of the cabinets business MasterBrand, Inc. via a tax-free spin-off.



The cabinets business will separate into a new publicly traded company, allowing both companies to focus on their core capabilities and invest in growth opportunities to drive long-term shareholder value. The segment, generating about 40% of revenues, deals with the production of custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry, and vanities for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home. Transformational efforts and volume expansion are supporting growth of this segment. Net sales for the unit jumped 20% year over year to $858.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.



The spin-off is expected to be completed on Dec 14, as part of which, all outstanding shares of MasterBrand will be distributed to Fortune Brands’ stockholders. FBHS’ shareholders will receive one share of MasterBrand’s common stock for every share of the FBHS common stock held on Dec 2.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Price

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. price | Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Quote

Upon completion of the separation, MasterBrand’s common stock is expected to begin trading on Dec 15 under the ticker symbol MBC. Fortune Brands will also change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. and trade under the ticker symbol FBIN.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Fortune Brands carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Retail-Wholesale sector are as follows:



Ethan Allen Interiors ETD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. ETD pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 20% upward in the past 60 days. Shares of ETD have rallied 32% in the past six months.



Walmart WMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). WMT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 3.8% north in the past 60 days. Shares of WMT have gained 23.7% in the past six months.



O'Reilly Automotive ORLY carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. ORLY pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for O'Reilly Automotive’s 2022 earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. Shares of ORLY have appreciated 47.1% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.