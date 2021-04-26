Fortuna To Acquire Roxgold - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM, FVI.TO) and Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Fortuna will acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Roxgold. Roxgold shareholders will receive 0.283 common shares of Fortuna and C$0.001 for each Roxgold common share held. The implied fully diluted in the-money equity value of the deal is estimated at approximately C$1.1 billion.

Upon completion, existing Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders will own approximately 64.3% and 35.7% of the pro forma company, respectively.

