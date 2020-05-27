Fortuna Silver's Mexican unit says will restart San Jose mine

MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of Canadian miner Fortuna Silver will restart operations at its San Jose mine in the southern state of Oaxaca after receiving government authorization to do so, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.