Fortuna Silver's Mexican unit says will restart San Jose mine

Raul Cortes Fernandez Reuters
The Mexican unit of Canadian miner Fortuna Silver will restart operations at its San Jose mine in the southern state of Oaxaca after receiving government authorization to do so, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez)

