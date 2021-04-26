US Markets

Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in C$1 billion deal

April 26 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc FVI.TO said on Monday it would buy Roxgold Inc ROXG.TO in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($884.32 million).

($1 = 1.2439 Canadian dollars)

