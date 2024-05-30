Fortuna Silver Mines Releases 2023 ESG Report

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting advancements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, with a focus on improved tailings management, climate response, and safety achievements across its Latin American and West African operations. The report underscores the company’s commitment to a Zero Harm work environment and details its ESG performance, including a reduction in incident rates and the integration of sustainability in risk management and executive incentives. Fortuna’s efforts are geared towards fostering a robust safety culture and enhancing sustainability, ensuring long-term value for stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:FVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.