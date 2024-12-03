Fortuna Silver Mines Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fortuna Mining Corp. has repurchased over 6.4 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program, amounting to over $30 million. With strong earnings and high gold prices, the company aims to balance returning capital to shareholders while pursuing growth opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:FVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.