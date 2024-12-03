News & Insights

Fortuna Silver Mines Advances Share Buyback Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Mining Corp. has repurchased over 6.4 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program, amounting to over $30 million. With strong earnings and high gold prices, the company aims to balance returning capital to shareholders while pursuing growth opportunities.

