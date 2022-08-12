Fortuna Silver (FSM) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line marked an 86% slump from the year-ago quarter’s level. Results were impacted by lower sales at San Jose due to the declining silver prices and corresponding negative concentrate sales adjustments, and lower production. Higher G&A expenses also hurt earnings.



Including one-time items, Fortuna Silver reported earnings of 1 cent per share in the quarter under review compared with 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Fortuna Silver’s revenues improved 39% year over year to $167.5 million in the quarter under review. Consolidated realized prices were $1,870 per ounce and $22.62 per ounce for gold and silver respectively in the quarter.



All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) per ounce of gold sold was $1,151 for the Lindero Mine and $1,565 for the Yaramoko Mine. AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold came in at $15.41 and $18.19 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.

FSM reported a mine-operating profit of $32.5 million in the quarter under review, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 33%. Operating profit was $13.1 million, down 64% from $35.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA improved 5.5% year over year to $57.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.6% compared with 45.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Fortuna Silver ended the second quarter of 2022 with around $116 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $107 million held at the end of last year’s comparable quarter. Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2022, was $136.1 million. Net cash flow from operating activities was $47.4 million in the quarter compared with $29.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Production Details

In the quarter under review, silver and gold production was recorded at 1,652,895 ounces and 62,171 ounces, respectively. Compared to last year’s production figures, gold production improved 100%, while silver output declined 13%. Gold equivalent production in the quarter stood at 96,7123 ounces.



Per management, Séguéla construction is 66% complete as of the end of June. It is on track for the first gold pour in mid-2023.

Price Performance



Shares of Fortuna Silver have fallen 37.6% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 25.7%.

