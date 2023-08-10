Fortuna Silver (FSM) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line was flat year over year. Results were affected by the lower volume of metal sold at San Jose and the lower volume at Lindero. This was partially offset by the lower cost of sales per ounce of gold at Yaramoko.



Including one-time items, Fortuna Silver reported earnings of 1 cent per share in the quarter, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.



Fortuna Silver’s revenues declined 6% year over year to $158 million in the quarter under review. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163 million.



All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) per ounce of gold sold was $1,693 for the Lindero mine and $1,626 for the Yaramoko mine. AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold came in at $24.07 and $19.18 for the San Jose mine and Caylloma mine , respectively.



FSM reported a mine-operating profit of $31.9 million in the quarter under review, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 2%. Operating profit was $7.7 million, down 41% from $13.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA fell 23% year over year to $44 million in the second quarter of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 28% compared with 34.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Fortuna Silver ended the second quarter of 2023 with around $93 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $81 million held at the end of 2022. Total liquidity as of Jun 30, 2023, was $98 million. Net cash flow from operating activities was $44 million in the quarter compared with $47 million in the prior-year quarter.

Production Details

In the quarter under review, silver and gold production was 1,262,561 ounces and 64,348 ounces, respectively. Gold-equivalent production for the quarter was 93,454 ounces.



Construction at the Séguéla mine was complete and the first gold pour took place on May 24, 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver have gained 12.4% in a year against the industry’s decline of 9.3%.



