Fortuna Mining's H1 Gold-Equivalent Production Hits 145,089 Ounces

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 72,217 gold-equivalent ounces (GEO) from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2026, bringing the total first-half production to 145,089 GEOs. With first-half production already exceeding half of FSM’s lower-end guidance, the company seems on track to achieve its 2026 production target of 281,000-305,000 GEO.



The second-quarter 2026 reported figure marked a 1.4% increase from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure was broadly in line with 72,872 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2026.

FSM’s Q2 Mine Performances

Fortuna Mining currently has three operating mines in its portfolio.



The Séguéla mine, located in Côte d´Ivoire, contributed 41,683 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2026 compared with 42,016 ounces in the first quarter of 2026 due to slightly lower tons milled. The company expects the mine’s production to be 160,000-170,000 ounces of gold for 2026.



Processing plant expansion studies at the mine were completed in late June. The expansion is expected to increase processing capacity to 2.3 million tons per annum.



At the Lindero mine in Argentina, second-quarter gold production was 20,829 ounces, down 3.3% sequentially. The annual guidance for the mine is 92,000-102,000 ounces of gold for 2026.



The Caylloma mine in Peru produced 231,294 ounces of silver in the second quarter, down 10% from the first quarter’s figure. GEO output was 9,705 ounces in the second quarter, higher than 9,311 ounces in the first quarter of 2026.



The mine’s zinc production was 12 million pounds and lead production was 7.8 million pounds. From the previous quarter, zinc production and lead production were mostly flat. The company expects the mine to produce GEO of 29,000-33,000 for 2026.

Q2 Preliminary Results of Other Mining Stocks

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK produced 1.94 million ounces of silver in the second quarter of 2026. This reflected a 31% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025. Endeavour Silver’s total gold production in the quarter grew 35% year over year to 10,474 ounces. The company’s silver-equivalent ounces production increased 36% year over year in the quarter.

Fortuna Mining Stock’s Price Performance

FSM shares have gained 30.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 37.9% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FSM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Fortuna Mining currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 83% so far this year.



Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 61.5% in a year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.