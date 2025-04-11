Fortuna Mining's Gold Equivalent Production Slips 8% Y/Y in Q1

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. FSM produced 103,459 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025, which marked an 8.1% decrease from the year-ago quarter. This includes a gold production of 91,893 ounces, which increased 2.5% year over year.

FSM’s Q1 Mine Performances

Fortuna Silver placed its San Jose Mine on care and maintenance on Dec. 24, 2024. The company aims to enter into a strategic process to divest its non-core assets. FSM currently has four operating mines in its portfolio.



The Séguéla mine, located in Côte d´Ivoire, contributed 38,500 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2025. It is expected to produce gold in the range of 134,000-147,000 ounces in 2025.



The Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso produced 33,073 ounces of gold, up 12% sequentially. FSM expects Yaramoko's gold production to be between 107,000 ounces and 121,000 ounces for 2025.



At the Lindero mine in Argentina, first-quarter gold production was 20,320 ounces, down 24% sequentially. The annual guidance for the mine is 93,000-105,000 ounces of gold for 2025.



The Caylloma mine in Peru produced 242,993 ounces of silver in the first quarter, lower than the fourth quarter of 2024. Gold output was 11,566 ounces in the first quarter, lower than the 14,493 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Zinc production was around 13.8 million pounds and lead production was 8.8 million pounds. Compared with the previous quarter, zinc and lead production were mostly flat.

Fortuna Mining’s 2025 Guidance

FSM expects lower production in 2025 from the prior year due to the expected sale of the San Jose Mine.



The gold production guidance for 2025 is pegged at 334,000-373,000 ounces. The silver production guidance is at 0.9-1 million ounces.

FSM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Mining have gained 35.1% in the past year against the industry’s 18.1% decline.

Q1 Preliminary Results of Other Mining Stocks

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.7 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 36,469 gold ounces. The silver equivalent ounces produced marked a solid 49% year-over-year increase, attributed to an 88% surge in silver production.



Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 1.9 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% decrease from the year-ago quarter due to reduced silver production at the Guanaceví mine, which offset higher silver output at Bolañitos.

Consolidated silver production was down 17% year over year to 1,205,793 ounces, attributed to lower output at Guanacevi. This was partially offset by higher production at the Bolanitos mine.

Fortuna Mining’s Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

FSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



