Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 12.64

The average one-year price target for Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI) has been revised to $12.64 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of $10.82 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.59% from the latest reported closing price of $11.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortuna Mining. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 12.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVI is 0.20%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 237,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 20,402K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,600K shares , representing a decrease of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,823K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,887K shares , representing a decrease of 28.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 26.96% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 9,927K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372K shares , representing an increase of 15.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 15.72% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,347K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,003K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 12.82% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 9,044K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,660K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVI by 7.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

