Fortuna Mining Gold Equivalent Production Declines In Q3, Reiterates FY25 Annual Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM), Wednesday announced production results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting gold equivalent production of 72,462 ounces compared to 73,123 gold equivalent ounces or GEO in the previous year quarter.

Consolidated GEO production from ongoing operations increased to 72,462 ounces from 71,229 ounces in the second quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the precious metals mining company reiterated annual production guidance for 2025 in the range of 309,000 to 339,000 GEO.

In the pre-market hours, FSM is trading at $9.01, up 2.62 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

