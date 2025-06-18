Fortuna Mining (FSM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Fortuna Mining (FSM) closed at $6.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.17% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.13%.

Shares of the silver and gold miner witnessed a gain of 21.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 3.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $0 million. These totals would mark changes of +52.17% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fortuna Mining. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Fortuna Mining holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortuna Mining has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.86 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.