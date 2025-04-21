Fortuna Mining (FSM) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Fortuna Mining (FSM) ending at $6.31, denoting a -0.94% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the silver and gold miner had gained 8.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortuna Mining. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.79% increase. Fortuna Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fortuna Mining is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.9 of its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.