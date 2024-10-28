Fortuna Mining (FSM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Fortuna Mining (FSM) closed the latest trading day at $5.12, indicating a +0.79% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Shares of the silver and gold miner witnessed a gain of 5.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 10% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Fortuna Mining. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.51% downward. Currently, Fortuna Mining is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Fortuna Mining is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.72, which means Fortuna Mining is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.