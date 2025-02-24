Fortuna Mining (FSM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Fortuna Mining (FSM) ending at $4.46, denoting a +0.9% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the silver and gold miner had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortuna Mining. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% higher within the past month. Fortuna Mining is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Fortuna Mining is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.03 for its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 181, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.