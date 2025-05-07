Fortuna Mining Corp. Q1 Income Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $26.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.4% to $290.1 million from $200.9 million last year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.7 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $290.1 Mln vs. $200.9 Mln last year.

