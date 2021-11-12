Fortum's third-quarter profit beats forecasts

HELSINKI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum FORTUM.HE on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in underlying third-quarter operating profit, boosted by higher energy prices.

Fortum's comparable operating profit rose to 260 million euros ($298 million) from a loss of 179 million a year ago, beating the 203 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.8739 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto Editing by Mark Potter)

