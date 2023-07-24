News & Insights

Fortum's Russian business to be renamed Forward Energo after seizure -company

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

July 24, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The Russian assets of Finnish energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE, which Moscow seized control of earlier this year, will be renamed Forward Energo, the Russian entity said in a statement on Monday.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian assets of Fortum and Germany's Uniper UNO1.DE, which both operate power plants in Russia, under temporary Russian control.

"The change will in no way affect the company's activities and is linked to certain regulatory issues in the field of intellectual property use," the Russian firm's press service said in a statement.

It said the Russian company PAO Fortum's board of directors had convened an extraordinary meeting to amend the company's charter. The name change requires shareholder approval.

Russia's move to take control of Fortum and Uniper assets was followed this month by Moscow taking temporary control of Danone DANO.PA and Carlsberg's CARLb.CO assets in Russia. A nephew of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was appointed head of Russia's Danone subsidiary.

Fortum has sent notices of dispute in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests following what it said was Russia's violations of its investment treaty obligations and is seeking compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow and Alexander Marrow in London; editing by Mark Heinrich/Andrew Osborn)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.