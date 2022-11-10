Fortum's profit beats forecasts after turbulent quarter

HELSINKI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum FORTUM.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter comparable operating profit after agreeing to let go of its struggling German subsidiary Uniper.

Following a turbulent quarter, the utility's July-September comparable operating profit rose to 421 million euros ($422.39 million) from 243 million a year ago, beating the 384.5 million mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9967 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

