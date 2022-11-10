Fortum's profit beats forecasts after turbulent quarter

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

November 10, 2022 — 02:02 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum FORTUM.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter comparable operating profit after agreeing to let go of its struggling German subsidiary Uniper.

Following a turbulent quarter, the utility's July-September comparable operating profit rose to 421 million euros ($422.39 million) from 243 million a year ago, beating the 384.5 million mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9967 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.