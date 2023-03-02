Fortum's profit beats forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

March 02, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected rise in October-December comparable operating profit, its first as a stand-alone company after deconsolidating former German subsidiary Uniper.

Fortum is recovering from a tumultuous year during which Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring in Europe and forced Germany to Fortum's subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE.

Comparable operating profit rose to 744 million euros ($792 million) from 519 million a year ago, beating the 611.9 million euro mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

On Thursday, Fortum announced its new strategy with which it intends to put the crisis behind, saying it will now focus on Nordic emission-free energy.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

