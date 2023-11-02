News & Insights

Fortum to cut costs, investment as profits fall

November 02, 2023 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Anna Ringstrom and Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Thursday it was lowering its capital expenditure and annual fixed costs until 2025, after the company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in July-September operating profit.

Fortum, which last year had to give up its troubled German subsidiary Uniper UNO1.DE to Germany and saw Moscow take control of its assets in Russia, in March announced a new strategy to focus on the Nordics.

"Compared to a year ago, Fortum is a different and much smaller company," CEO Markus Rauramo said in a statement.

Fortum said it would cut annual fixed costs by 100 million euros ($106.04 million) gradually until 2025, and has revised its capital expenditure on growth measures for 2023-2025 to 1 billion euros from a previous 1.5 billion.

Comparable operating profit fell 36% from a year earlier to 226 million euros against an mean forecast of 218 million in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9430 euros)

