Fortum should not invest more in Uniper, Finnish minister says

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

The Finnish government does not want Fortum to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday.

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - The Finnish government does not want Fortum FORTUM.HE to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper UN01.DE, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure ... that this arrangement will not cause any extra or unnecessary costs to the Finnish taxpayers," Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters