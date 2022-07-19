Fortum should not invest more in Uniper, Finnish minister says

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - The Finnish government does not want Fortum FORTUM.HE to invest more equity into ailing German gas importer Uniper UN01.DE, the Finnish state ownership steering minister said on Tuesday.

"We want to make sure ... that this arrangement will not cause any extra or unnecessary costs to the Finnish taxpayers," Tytti Tuppurainen told reporters.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

