HELSINKI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its 56% stake in Uniper UN01.DE to the German government for 0.5 billion euros ($498.10 million).

($1 = 1.0038 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.