Fortum seeks compensation from Russia over seized assets

HELSINKI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Fortum FORTUM.HE is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia for Moscow's seizure last year of the group's assets in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

"Fortum will seek compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in Russia, amounting to several billions of euros," the company said in a statement.

The group in May last year announced losses of 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) following its exit from Russia.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

