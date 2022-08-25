Fortum second-quarter net loss deepens as Uniper drags

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum on Thursday posted a second-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.40 billion), heavily hit by losses at its German subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE, and said it might have to increase liquidity reserves if power prices continue to rise.

($1 = 1.0005 euros)

