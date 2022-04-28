Fortum says Uniper will pay for Russian gas in euros

Finnish utility Fortum said on Thursday its German subsidiary Uniper would continue to pay in euros for gas from Russia's Gazprom via a new payment mechanism.

"In close discussions with the German government and taking EU sanctions into account, Uniper has deemed that buying gas from Russia is still possible," Fortum said in a statement.

The state of Finland holds a 50.76% stake in Fortum and the minister in charge of state-owned companies, Tytti Tuppurainen, said on Thursday that the government had decided against rouble payments to Russia for gas.

