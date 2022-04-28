Fortum says Uniper will pay for Russian gas in euros

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Thursday its German subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE would continue to pay in euros for gas from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM via a new payment mechanism.

"In close discussions with the German government and taking EU sanctions into account, Uniper has deemed that buying gas from Russia is still possible," Fortum said in a statement.

The state of Finland holds a 50.76% stake in Fortum and the minister in charge of state-owned companies, Tytti Tuppurainen, said on Thursday that the government had decided against rouble payments to Russia for gas.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.