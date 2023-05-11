News & Insights

Fortum Q1 beats estimates, writes down Russian unit

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

May 11, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE reported on Thursday stronger first-quarter core profits than expected and said it would fully write down its assets in Russia seizedrecently by the Russian government.

Comparable operating profit stood at 784 million euros ($863 million) against a year-earlier 388 million, beating a 597 million mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

Fortum said it would book impairments of 1.7 billion euros in the second quarter for the Russia exit.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto, Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.