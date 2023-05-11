Fortum Q1 beats estimates, writes down Russian unit

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Finnish energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE reported on Thursday stronger first-quarter core profits than expected and said it would fully write down its assets in Russia seizedrecently by the Russian government.

Comparable operating profit stood at 784 million euros ($863 million) against a year-earlier 388 million, beating a 597 million mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

Fortum said it would book impairments of 1.7 billion euros in the second quarter for the Russia exit.

