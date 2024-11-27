Fortum price target raised to EUR 14 from EUR 13 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Vincent Ayral raised the firm’s price target on Fortum (FOJCY) to EUR 14 from EUR 13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
