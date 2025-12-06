Fortum Oyj (FOJCF) Price Target Increased by 17.12% to 18.90

The average one-year price target for Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) has been revised to $18.90 / share. This is an increase of 17.12% from the prior estimate of $16.13 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.05 to a high of $23.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.14% from the latest reported closing price of $15.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortum Oyj. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOJCF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.89% to 58,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,110K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,193K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOJCF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 4,220K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOJCF by 34.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,794K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOJCF by 0.05% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 3,126K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares , representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOJCF by 38.03% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 3,020K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOJCF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.