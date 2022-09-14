Fortum Issues Statement On Uniper's Financial Situation

(RTTNews) - Fortum stated that, since July, Uniper's financial losses due to the higher gas procurement cost and the uncertainty around the company's future have rapidly and significantly increased. Fortum believes these deteriorating operating environment and Uniper's financial situation should be taken into account while the company, the German government and Uniper continue their discussions on a long-term solution for Uniper.

The government, the company and Uniper agreed in July on a stabilisation package for Uniper. Fortum noted that no decisions beyond what was agreed in the stabilisation package in July have been made.

