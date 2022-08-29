Fortum in talks with Finnish government over liquidity

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Monday it was in talks with the Finnish state, its main owner, on how to secure the company's liquidity needs until hedged power contracts go to delivery and collaterals are released.

It said in a statement the talks aimed for the company to be prepared for continued exceptional price developments in the energy market.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

