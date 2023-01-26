Fortum gets regulator's backing to extend Loviisa nuclear output

January 26, 2023 — 03:35 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Two nuclear reactors at Fortum's Loviisa plant can safely continue operating until 2050, the Finnish radiation and nuclear safety authority said on Thursday.

"As a result of the Loviisa power plant's continuous improvement of safety and ageing management, the power plant is in good condition and the lifetime extension is possible," Fortum's Loviisa plant chief Sasu Valkamo said in a statement.

The extension to the permits, that were set to expire in 2027 and 2030, still needs approval from Finland's economic affairs ministry.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.