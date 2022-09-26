Fortum draws on bridge financing deal with Finnish government

HELSINKI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Monday it would draw a 350 million euro ($337.33 million) loan from the Finnish government.

It is the first tranche of a 2.35 billion euro bridge financing deal agreed this month to ensure access to enough cash for potential collateral requirements on the Nordic commodities market in case of rising power prices.

"For the moment, Fortum has sufficient liquid funds to meet current collateral requirements," Fortum said in a statement.

($1 = 1.0376 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

