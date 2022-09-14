Fortum continues talks with German government, Uniper as Europe's energy crisis deepens

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE on Wednesday said talks with its German subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE and Germany's government continued as the European energy crisis keeps escalating and Uniper's financial losses are increasing.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.