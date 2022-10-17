Fortum considers building new nuclear power in Finland and Sweden

Adds comments from company executive

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Monday it will begin a two-year feasibility study to explore the potential for building new nuclear power stations in Finland and Sweden.

Europe is scrambling to boost its long-term energy security and bring down costs after cuts in Russian gas supplies sent electricity prices soaring this year.

Finland this year started production at Europe's first new nuclear power plant in over a decade. In neighbouring Sweden, a new government is expected to take office this week with a plan to also construct new nuclear power plants.

"We want to find out under which conditions we could meet them with nuclear power generation, which is known to be reliable and CO2-free," he said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill and Edwina Gibbs)

