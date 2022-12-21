Fortum concludes sale of Uniper to German government

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

December 21, 2022 — 10:13 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Wednesday it had concluded the sale of its stake in utility Uniper UN01.DE to the German State.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, nationalising the gas importer amid heavy losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

"Today, Fortum has received the total consideration of the share transaction of approximately 0.5 billion euros ($530.50 million) and Uniper has repaid the shareholder loan of 4 billion euros granted by Fortum," the Finnish company said.

Out of the 4 billion euros, a total of 3 billion will be released by year-end, while the remaining 1 billion, with a full German governmnt guarantee, will be released no later than at the end of June 2023, Fortum added.

($1 = 0.9425 euros)

