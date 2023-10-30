News & Insights

Fortum coal power plant to act as reserve in emergencies

October 30, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Fortum FORTUM.HE and Finland's National Emergency Supply Agency (NESA) have agreed to reserve a Fortum coal condensing power plant for severe disruptions and emergencies to guarantee electricity supply, the company said on Monday.

The agreement will run from March 1 of next year until the end of 2026, Fortum said, adding that the Meri-Pori power plant will operate on a commercial basis over the coming winter months to support security of supply in the Nordic power market.

"With Meri-Pori's production reserve, we can respond to the significant changes that have taken place around us regarding security and to prepare for large-scale hybrid threats towards our country," NESA chief Janne Kankanen said in a statement.

Kankanen said the production reserve would not be used to even out price peaks.

