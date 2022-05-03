Fortum books 2.1 bln euros in impairments from Russian operations

Adds detail

HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE on Tuesday said it would book 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in pre-tax impairments from its Russian operations in its first-quarter results.

The write-off includes 0.3 billion euros from Fortum's Russia segment, 0.6 billion from Unipro, a Russian company owned by Fortum's subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE, and 0.2 billion from Fortum's ownership in Russian power company TGC-1 and in renewables joint ventures in Russia, the company said.

Fortum in March said it would write off around 1 billion euros from Uniper's receivables from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that was halted by Germany as a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine in February.

