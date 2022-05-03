US Markets

Fortum books 2.1 bln euros in impairments from Russian operations

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Finnish utility Fortum on Tuesday said it would book 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in pre-tax impairments from its Russian operations in its first-quarter results.

Adds detail

HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE on Tuesday said it would book 2.1 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in pre-tax impairments from its Russian operations in its first-quarter results.

The write-off includes 0.3 billion euros from Fortum's Russia segment, 0.6 billion from Unipro, a Russian company owned by Fortum's subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE, and 0.2 billion from Fortum's ownership in Russian power company TGC-1 and in renewables joint ventures in Russia, the company said.

Fortum in March said it would write off around 1 billion euros from Uniper's receivables from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project that was halted by Germany as a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine in February.

($1 = 0.9519 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DWSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular