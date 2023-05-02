News & Insights

Fortum board curbs executive pay after Finnish government opposition

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

May 02, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE said on Tuesday it's board had frozen the pay of senior management and cut stock options following opposition to the remuneration by Finland's government, the group's majority owner.

The decision follows last year's collapse of Fortum's former Germany subsidiary Uniper and the establishment by the Finnish government of a bridge loan agreement to cover collateral needs in the Nordic power derivatives market.

The Finnish government, which owns 51% of Fortum, on April 13 voted against the company's remuneration plan, and the board later said it would reassess the situation.

Fortum's senior executives will not receive pay rises for 2022 or 2023, and nor will they receive performance bonuses for those years, the company said on Tuesday.

The leadership team has also voluntarily agree to waive stock awards that were scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2024, it added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.