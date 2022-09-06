Fortum Agrees With The Finnish State On Bridge Financing Arrangement

(RTTNews) - Fortum Corp. (UNPRF.PK), on Tuesday, announced that it has agreed with its majority owner, the Finnish State, on a bridge financing arrangement with which the company "aims to ensure access to sufficient liquidity resources if power prices and, with it, collateral requirements continue to rise significantly on the Nordic commodities exchange Nasdaq."

Currently, Fortum has sufficient liquid funds to meet the collateral needs. The company further stated that the incremental liquidity facility of EUR 2.35 billion is provided by the Finnish state-owned holding company Solidium. The term of the liquidity facility is one year, and it matures in full within one year from signing.

At market close on 5 September, Fortum's standalone, excl. Uniper, collaterals tied up on Nasdaq was about EUR 3.5 billion. At their highest, the collateral requirements amounted to about EUR 5 billion based on closing prices of 26 August 2022.

Fortum's President and CEO Markus Rauramo, said, "The ongoing energy crisis in Europe is caused by Russia's decision to use energy as a weapon and it is now also severely affecting Fortum and other Nordic power producers. The uncertainty in the market remains high as we in recent weeks have seen historically high power prices. Last week, however, spot and futures prices and thus collateral requirements decreased from the highest levels. The arrangement provided by the Finnish state strengthens our liquidity backstop in the midst of the turbulence."

