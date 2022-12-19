Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

Adds detail, background

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in troubled utility Uniper UN01.DE to the German government.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas importer to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

Fortum on Monday said it would sell its Uniper shares to Germany for 0.5 billion euros ($532 million) and get back a parent loan of 4 billion euros, in line with the earlier agreement.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.