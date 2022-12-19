Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany

Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

December 19, 2022 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE on Monday said it had signed the final terms of an agreement that will allow the company to sell its shares in troubled utility Uniper UN01.DE to the German government.

The German government in late September agreed to take over Fortum's Uniper subsidiary, effectively nationalising the gas importer to try to cover losses incurred after Russia cut supplies.

Fortum on Monday said it would sell its Uniper shares to Germany for 0.5 billion euros ($532 million) and get back a parent loan of 4 billion euros, in line with the earlier agreement.

($1 = 0.9401 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.